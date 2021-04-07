Ruf's homer, Gausman's arm help Giants beat Padres 3-2 in 10 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 8:36 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 Wednesday behind an odd home run by Darin Ruf and seven strong innings from Gausman.
Dickerson, who grew up in suburban Poway, started the 10th on second base and advanced when Mike Yastrzemski beat out a nubber down the first base line for an infield single. Reliever Tim Hill (0-1) let the ball roll, thinking it would go foul. Solano followed with a flyball to right to bring in Dickerson.