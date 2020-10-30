Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten

The following games and meets were recently played by Wilton fall sports teams.

Boys Soccer

Warriors still unbeaten

The Wilton boys soccer team completed an undefeated regular season with a 2-2 tie against host Danbury on Monday.

Wilton will take a 5-0-3 record into next week’s FCIAC Central Regional tournament. The Warriors’ final two regular-season games against McMahon this week have been cancelled —McMahon has paused all of its fall sports activities through Nov. 2 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Nathan Bennett and Oliver Dahlen scored the goals for Wilton in its 2-2 tie with Danbury on Monday.

The Warriors were coming off a 2-1 victory at home over Danbury last Wednesday.

Owen Steckel and Dahlen had the goals for Wilton, and Jake Lash added an assist.

Girls soccer

Two more triumphs

The Wilton girls soccer team extended its winning streak to three games with a 7-3 victory over Danbury last Thursday at Lilly Field.

Amelia Hughes, Heather Plowright and Ashley Carbonier scored two goals apiece for the Warriors, who improved their record to 3-2-1. Jill Roberts had the other goal for Wilton.

Carbonier supplied two goals and Catalina King added one in a 3-2 win over Norwalk last Tuesday at Lilly Field. Piper Chase and Kira Howard had assists for the Warriors.

Field Hockey

Goals galore for Wilton

Rachel Calabrese scored twice to lead the Wilton field hockey team to a 6-0 home win over Danbury last Friday.

Michelle Prario, Meg Likly, Caroline Luciano, and Lizzie Kendra added one goal apiece for the Warriors, who improved to 3-4 with their third straight victory.

Wilton has outscored its opponents 12-0 during the three-game winning streak.

Girls Volleyball

Pair of setbacks

The Wilton girls volleyball dropped back-to-back home matches against Norwalk and Danbury by scores of 3-1.

The Warriors have now lost four straight and are 2-5 this season.

Norwalk took the last two games to beat Wilton last Tuesday by scores of 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, and 25-17.

Kendal Scholz had 11 service points (three aces) and six kills for the Warriors. Carly Morris added six service points (two aces) and three kills.

Two days later, Danbury recovered from a 1-0 deficit to beat Wilton by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-9.

Gillian Lipsky (11 digs), Kylie Bell (21 assists) and Kathleen Condos (10 service points) led the Warriors.

Cross Country

Split decision for Warriors

Wilton’s cross country teams split their meet against Danbury last Tuesday, with the girls winning 19-40 and the boys losing 28-31.

Led by Emily Mrakovic, the Wilton girls team placed its five scoring runners in the top-seven overall.

Mrakovic was first in a time of 16 minutes, 4.56 sconds for the 2.5-mile course.

Teammate Peyton Gildersleeve finished second (16:29.62), and Yana Giannoutsos (fourth, 16:42.16), Sasha Langholm (fifth, 16:46.42), and Ryann Wauthier (seventh, 16:50.70) also contributed to Wilton’s team score.

Wilton’s sixth runner, Claire Kedzierski, was eighth overall in 17:18.01.

The Wilton boys got a first-place overall finish from Davis Cote in a time of 17:07.86 for the 3.1-mile course.

Malcolm McCormick (third, 17:25.86) and Michael Byrnes (fourth, 17:35.17) added top-four overall finishes for the Warriors, and Dhruv Rokkam (12th, 19:04.54) and Matthew Ferrante (13th, 19:04.79) also contributed to the team score.

Girls swimming

Close loss to Tigers

The Wilton girls swim team nearly knocked off highly touted Ridgefield last Thursday, falling 97-88 in a meet that was tight throughout.

Ridgefield was ahead by only three points before outscoring the Warriors 18-12 in the final two events.

Wilton won only one race but used its depth to stay close to the Tigers.

Ava Fasano supplied the lone first-place finish for Wilton, winning the 100 backstroke in a time of 59.41 seconds.

Finishing second for the Warriors were Virginia Hastings in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle, Sydney Lillis in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterly, Fasano in the 50 freestyle, Aanya Kongettira in the 100 freestyle, and Avery Newcomer in the 100 breaststroke.

Also placing second were three Wilton relay teams: Hastings, Abbey Gardner, Kongettira, and Fasano in the 400 freestyle; Newcomer, Olivia Crisafulli, Carolyn Hendricks, and Hastings in the 200 freestyle relay; and Fasano, Newcomer, Crisafulli, and Hendricks in the 200 medley.