Roslovic scores 2 to lead Blue Jackets over Canadiens 5-1 NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press April 13, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Montreal 5-1 on Wednesday night for their second straight win and a three-game season sweep of the Canadiens.
Cole Sillinger and Emil Bemstrom each added a goal and an assist, and Gus Nyquist and Jakub Voracek both had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots on his 28th birthday to help lead the Blue Jackets over Montreal for the seventh time in eight home meetings.