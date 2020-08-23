Rosario, Sano back stingy Dobnak as Twins beat Royals 7-2

Recommended Video:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer, Miguel Sano homered and also drove in three runs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Saturday night to even their series at a game apiece.

Randy Dobnak (5-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, continuing his brilliant start to the season. The former undrafted free agent, who just three years ago was pitching for the independent Utica Unicorns, gave up a homer to Alex Gordon but otherwise kept dodging trouble on a hot, humid night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals' Brady Singer (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings in his third straight start against Minnesota.

After the Royals jumped on the Twins with four runs in the first Friday night, it was Minnesota's turn to strike early. Max Kepler hit a leadoff double, Jorge Polanco singled and Rosario hit Singer's biggest mistake into the right-field fountain.

Sano made it 4-0 when he crushed a pitch off the Royals' Hall of Fame — an estimated 458 feet to left field.

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Randy Dobnak delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Randy Dobnak delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Rosario, Sano back stingy Dobnak as Twins beat Royals 7-2 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Meanwhile, Dobnak was keeping the Royals off the scoreboard until the fifth, when Gordon sent a one-out pitch over the wall in center. That finally gave Kansas City some momentum: Cam Gallagher and Whit Merrifield added two-out singles and Nicky Lopez guided an RBI double down the left-field line to make it 4-2.

Dobnak escaped the jam when he speared Hunter Dozier's line drive right back up the middle.

The Royals' last chance to pull ahead came on a series of miscues in the sixth. Alex Avila was called for interference when his catcher's mitt was nicked by Jorge Soler's bat, then Ryan McBroom singled before Gordon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tyler Duffy responded by striking out Adalberto Mondesi and pinch hitter Ryan O'Hearn to end the threat.

In a strange coincidence, Avila also was called for catchers' interference on Soler's previous at-bat.

The Twins put the game away with three runs off Ian Kennedy in the seventh.

TWINS MOVES

The Twins purchased the contract of left-hander Danny Coulombe and recalled right-hander Sean Poppen before the game. Both relievers had been on the four-man taxi squad that made the trip to Kansas City.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHPs Jake Odorizzi (bruised ribs) and Zack Littell (right elbow inflammation) went on the injured list after getting hurt in the series opener. RHP Homer Bailey was moved to the 45-day injury list after a setback in his recovery from right biceps tendinitis. “Most teams are dealing with rosters that don’t necessarily look like they looked on opening day,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Some of these teams — and we want to be in this group — just go out there and play."

UP NEXT

Royals LHP Kris Bubic (0-3, 5.12 ERA) will try again for his first win when he makes his fifth career start and second in a row against Minnesota. He allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings in a loss Monday. The Twins have yet to announce their starter because of their injuries.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports