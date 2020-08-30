Rookie Fleming and Rays hold Marlins to 3 hits and win 4-0

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Josh Fleming and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Tampa Bay pitchers extended their streak of success at Marlins Park to 36 consecutive scoreless innings in the Rays' 4-0 victory over Miami on Saturday.

Tampa Bay shut out the Marlins for the second night in a row, and also blanked them in both meetings in Miami last year.

Fleming (2-0) won for the second time in as many career starts. He allowed three baserunners and struck out six to help the Rays earn their fourth victory in a row.

Joey Wendle doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Al East leaders, who scored all of their runs with two out.

Tampa Bay's latest pitching gem came shortly after left-hander Ryan Yarbrough went on the injured list with groin tightness. Eleven Rays pitchers have been sidelined by injuries since the start of summer camp.

Despite the depleted staff, the Rays (23-11) climbed a season-high 12 games above .500, and beat Miami for the seventh consecutive time dating to last year. The Rays have won 11 of their past 13 overall, and have won 11 of their past 12 road games after losing their first five in 2020.

Pablo Lopez (3-2) allowed two runs in seven innings for the Marlins (14-14), who struck out 11 times, lost their third game in a row and fell to 1-7 at Marlins Park.

Tampa Bay scored the game's first run in the sixth on Yandy Diaz's RBI single, a four-hopper that traveled 75 feet. Kevin Kiermaier's run-scoring single in the seventh made it 2-0, and Wendle hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Players from both teams wore No. 42 for a second night in a row in honor of Jackie Robinson.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: RHP Robert Dugger, LHP Alex Vesia and C Chad Wallach were reinstated from the injured list. They were sidelined during the team’s coronavirus outbreak last month. RHP Humberto Mejía was optioned to the team's alternate training site, and RHP Brett Eibner, C Brian Navaretto and LHP Josh D. Smith were designated for assignment. Miami has made 111 roster moves this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Jesus Aguilar (back) was out of the starting lineup for the second night in a row.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (2-0, 3.04 ERA) starts on Sunday. He had season highs in innings (5 2/3), strikeouts (nine) and pitches (101) in his most recent start Monday against Toronto.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.35), sidelined by the team’s coronavirus outbreak, is expected to be activated to start Sunday. His only previous outing this year came on opening day, when he went 6 2/3 innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I was waiting too long to be back with my teammates,” Alcantara said.

