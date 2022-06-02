Rookie Ashcraft tosses another gem, Reds beat Nationals 8-1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Graham Ashcraft delivered another gem, throwing seven innings of one-run ball, and Joey Votto and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers in the Cincinnati Reds' 8-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.
The 24-year-old Ashcraft (2-0), who got his first major league win last week, reached the upper 90s with his sinker and cutter. He struck out four and allowed just four hits, shutting out the Nationals until Josh Bell hit a one-out solo homer in the seventh inning.