Rogers throws 4 TDs as Mississippi St. tops Vanderbilt 45-6 Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 7:48 p.m.
1 of15 Mississippi State quarterback Chance Lovertich (9) scrambles against Vanderbilt linebacker Errington Truesdell (50) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers scrambles against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (17) stumbles as Vanderbilt defenders close in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (17) tries to get past Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (17) tries to evade Vanderbilt cornerback Tyson Russell (41) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright, right, is sacked by Mississippi State defensive end Aaron Odom in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. (19) catches a pass in front of Mississippi State safety Fred Peters (38) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a 31-yard touchdown pass ahead of Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George (28) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright looks for a receiver against Mississippi State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Rogers threw a career-best four touchdowns, two to wide receiver Makai Polk, and Mississippi State was never challenged in a 45-6 Southeastern Conference win over Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-2) were coming off a 49-9 loss to No. 4 Alabama. Mississippi State has won their last five meetings with Vanderbilt after a loss in 2004. It was the 17 straight SEC loss for the Commodores (2-6, 0-4).