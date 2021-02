NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Rogers had 17 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers narrowly beat NJIT 75-71 on Tuesday.

Dimitrije Spasojevic added 13 points, R.J. Eytle-Rock chipped in 12 and Jacob Boonyasith and Brandon Horvath each had 10 for UMBC (11-4, 7-3 America East Conference). Spasojevic and Eytle-Rock each posted seven rebounds.