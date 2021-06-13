Rodón takes no-hitter into 7th; White Sox sweep Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.

Eric Haase doubled with one out in the seventh on Sunday. Rodón finished the inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.

The last visiting pitcher to throw a no-hitter at Detroit was the Angels' Nolan Ryan on July 15, 1973.

The Tigers used six pitchers on a bullpen day, one day after using catcher Jake Rogers and infielder Harold Castro to pitch the final two innings of a 15-2 loss.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Jose Abreu’s RBI single off Tyler Alexander (0-1), and Leury Garcia made it 2-0 in the fifth with a run-scoring double.

Buck Farmer, called up from Triple-A Toledo before the game, hit Danny Mendick with the bases loaded in the sixth, then walked Garcia to make it 4-0.

The Tigers didn't come close to a hit until Haase's deep fly fell just past left-fielder Andrew Vaughn's glove. Haase took third on a wild pitch and scored on Niko Goodrum's sacrifice fly.

MOVES

The Tigers selected Farmer from Triple-A Toledo to replace Beau Burrows, who was optioned after allowing four runs and vomiting on the mound in Saturday's lopsided loss.

VERLANDER STANDS ALONE

Justin Verlander has the only no-hitter in Comerica Park's 22 seasons, blanking the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2007 for the first of his three career no-hitters.

The stadium did host one of the most famous near-misses in baseball history. Armando Galarraga lost a perfect game against the Cleveland Indians on June 2, 2010, when first base umpire Jim Joyce incorrectly called Jason Donald safe with two outs in the ninth.

UP NEXT

White Sox: The AL Central leaders return home on Monday to start a three-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.23 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 2.57).

Tigers: Head west for a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56) is scheduled to start Monday's opener against Brad Keller (6-5, 5.75).

