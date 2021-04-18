Rockets rally past Magic 114-110, snap 5-game losing streak JOHN DENTON, Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 10:28 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christian Wood scored 25 points, Kelly Olynyk added 24 and the Houston Rockets used a strong offensive showing in the third quarter to rally past the Orlando Magic 114-110 on Sunday night.
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 and made four 3-pointers points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter as the Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak and a five-game road skid. Armoni Brooks chipped in 16 points and another five 3-pointers for a Houston squad that shot 51.2% from the floor and hit 16 3-pointers.