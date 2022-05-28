Robles HR, 6 RBIs, Nationals beat Rockies 13-7 in Game 1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 13-7 Saturday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Riley Adams homered and scored three times for the Nationals, who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Robles singled his first two times up. After Colorado rallied within 8-7 in the top of the fourth, he answered in the bottom half with his first homer of the season, a three-run drive.

C.J. Cron hit his 13th home run and Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who have lost three straight and 14 of 18. Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an infield single.

Washington relievers tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) pitched two innings to earn the win. Starter Aaron Sanchez was lifted after giving up seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber (2-5) retired just four batters, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks.

After Cron gave the Rockies a quick 3-0 lead with his homer in the first, the Nationals came back with two-run singles from Nelson Cruz and Robles in their half.

Robles’ RBI single capped a three-run second.

Robles, who was hit by a pitch in the sixth and popped out in the eighth, raised his average from .228 to .248 after beginning the season 0 for 18.

TRAINER’S ROOM

ROCKIES: RHP Antonio Senzatela (lower back strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings. He threw 77 pitches and walked one with no strikeouts.

NATIONALS: INF Carter Kieboom (ulnar collateral ligament sprain and flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday. Manager Dave Martinez said the surgery went well and Kieboom should be ready for spring training. … RHP Aníbal Sánchez (cervical nerve impingement) is playing catch up to 100 feet and could begin throwing bullpen sessions in the next week.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chad Kuhl (3-2, 3.67 ERA) will pitch the second game of the doubleheader. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in his last three starts. Kuhl is 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA in four career games — three starts — against the Nationals.

Nationals: RHP Joan Adon (1-8, 6.97 ERA) is 0-6 with a 7.62 ERA over his last six starts. He faces the Rockies for the first time.

