Robinson plays for Commanders 6 weeks since getting shot
STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, six weeks to the day after being shot in an attempted robbery.
Robinson practiced Wednesday and was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday. Neither he nor coach Ron Rivera committed to Robinson playing right away.