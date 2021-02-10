Robinson-Earl leads No. 5 Villanova past Marquette 96-64 AARON BRACY, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 11:21 p.m.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a season-high 27 points to lead No. 5 Villanova to a 96-64 victory over Marquette on Wednesday night.
Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists, and Jermaine Samuels scored 14 for the Wildcats (13-2, 8-1 Big East), who have won 10 of 11. Robinson-Earl made 10 of 11 shots, including all five 3-point tries, and added eight rebounds.