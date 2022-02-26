Robertson beats buzzer, No. 20 Oklahoma beats Kansas State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give No. 20 Oklahoma a dramatic 72-69 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

Robertson took a pass from Nydia Lampkin along the left sideline and drilled the 3-pointer as time was running out. The shot capped a wild final four minutes in which six of the last seven made baskets were 3-pointers. Twice Kansas State tied the score with a 3-pointer, including Laura Macke's shot that tied it with 22 seconds left. The Sooners were 5 for 20 from 3-point distance before making their last three in the closing stretch.