Robbins scores 20 as Drake holds off Loyola-Chicago, 65-62

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 20 points, many on key buckets, as Drake stretched its home win streak to nine games, defeating Loyola-Chicago 65-62 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Robbins with 15:48 remaining. Drake led 43-41 at the time and a dunk by Robbins eight minutes later gave the Bulldogs a 58-48 lead.

A jumper by Robbins gave the Bulldogs a 65-60 lead with 1:27 to go and the Bulldogs held on despite not scoring in the final minute.

Anthony Murphy had 11 points and seven rebounds for Drake (12-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 10 points and six rebounds. Roman Penn had 10 assists for the Bulldogs but committed seven turnovers.

Tate Hall had 15 points for the Ramblers (10-6, 2-1). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and four assists. Keith Clemons had 13 points and five steals.

Drake plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Loyola has a home game against Evansville on Saturday.

