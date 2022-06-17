Rizzo slam in 8-run 5th, Yanks rout Jays 12-3 for 8th in row IAN HARRISON, Associated Press June 17, 2022 Updated: June 17, 2022 11:28 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48), and Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after Stanton homered against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, right, and Joey Gallo (13) celebrate after Rizzo hit a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48) returns to the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo heads to first after hitting a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton watches his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu is congratulated after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk (30) scores on a single by Gabriel Moreno against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo capped the Yankees’ eight-run fifth inning with a grand slam off the facing of the third deck in right, and New York extended its winning streak to eight with a 12-3 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
New York has won 15 of its last 16 and at 48-16 is off to its best start since 1998.