Rizzo ends talks; Odor getting cut; restrictions to loosen March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 7:23 p.m.
Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series.
The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. He has a $16.5 million salary this season and set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement.