Rising throws 2 TDs, Utah pushes past Arizona 38-29 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 7:49 p.m.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns, T.J. Pledger ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Utah maintained its lead in the Pac-12 South by beating Arizona 38-29 on Saturday.
It was a hard-earned win for the Utes (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 24 CFP), who had a tougher time than expected with the last-place Wildcats. Arizona led for part of the first half and kept the game tight all afternoon.