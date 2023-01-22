Rider 67, Manhattan 65

Padgett 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 7-7 4-5 18, Brennen 2-7 0-1 5, Nelson 3-12 3-3 9, Watson 4-6 0-0 12, Stewart 4-11 0-0 12, Hayun 1-3 0-0 3, Cisse 2-3 2-6 6, Jewell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 9-15 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason