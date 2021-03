ELON, N.C. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two touchdowns and ran for another and Richmond controlled from the outset and beat Elon 38-14 on Saturday.

The Spiders (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) took the opening kick and went on an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive that finished with a 10-yard scoring pass from Mancuso to Justin Jasper.