Rice 88, UTSA 81, OT

Fiedler 12-14 0-1 24, Evee 5-13 6-7 19, Mason 2-9 0-5 5, Olivari 9-18 7-9 30, Sheffield 1-5 2-4 4, Huseinovic 1-4 0-0 2, Lieppert 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 15-26 88.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason