Rice 76, Houston Christian 67

Hofman 6-11 2-2 18, Maring 3-6 1-2 8, Bazil 3-7 3-4 10, Klanjscek 5-13 0-1 12, Long 5-9 0-0 14, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 3, Iyeyemi 0-3 0-0 0, Achara 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-9 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason