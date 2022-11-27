Rice 66, Texas A&M 58

Bellamy 5-10 1-2 11, Fisher 4-6 1-2 9, Crosthwait 3-9 0-0 9, Gooden 2-4 3-3 7, Jackson 3-5 3-4 9, Austin 6-15 3-4 16, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Owens-Barnett 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 25-53 12-17 66
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason