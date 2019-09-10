Reynolds delivers vs former team, Pirates rally past SF 6-4

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against a Pittsburgh Pirates' batter in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday Sept. 9, 2019. San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against a Pittsburgh Pirates' batter in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday Sept. 9, 2019. Photo: John Hefti, AP Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Reynolds delivers vs former team, Pirates rally past SF 6-4 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a go-ahead single against his former team during a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Pittsburgh Pirates over the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Monday night.

Down 4-2, the Pirates used three pinch-hitters and came back against three Giants relievers in the ninth.

Kevin Newman hit a tying, two-run single with one out and Reynolds, a fellow rookie, followed with an RBI single off Jandel Gustave.

Reynolds also had a double and is batting .328. The Giants drafted him in the second round in 2016 before trading him to Pittsburgh after the 2018 season in a deal for Andrew McCutchen.

José Osuna added a sacrifice fly in the ninth for insurance.

Fernando Abad (0-2) gave up two hits and a walk while getting only one out.

Richard Rodríguez (4-5) pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Felipe Vázquez worked the ninth for his 26th save in 29 chances.

Brandon Belt had three hits, including a two-run double for San Francisco. The Giants lost at home for the seventh time in eight games and fell to nine games below .500 at Oracle Park.

The announced attendance of 26,826 was the smallest at Oracle Park since April 12, 2010.

Belt's' two-out two-run double in the fifth broke a 1-1 tie.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner gave up two runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings.

Jacob Stallings homered for the Pirates.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first when Evan Longoria singled in Mike Yastrzemski.

BUSTER'S BUNT

Giants catcher Buster Posey recorded his first career sacrifice bunt when he advanced Yastrzemski in the bottom of the first after 4,539 career at-bats.

SHORT HOPS

Reynolds' 35th double tied Hall of Famer Paul "Big Poison" Waner (1926) for the Pirates' rookie record. . Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar took extra bases away from Osuna with a leaping catch against the wall with one out in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Starling Marte was out of the lineup with a left wrist sprain he suffered making a diving catch in Sunday's game against St. Louis. Manager Clint Hurdle said his status is day-to-day.

Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair his injured labrum and capsule, manager Bruce Bochy said. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. . LHP Tony Watson underwent an MRI on Monday that showed a hairline fracture on his left wrist. Watson suffered the injury making a diving tag play in St. Louis on Sept. 5. He'll be reevaluated after wearing a splint for 10 days, Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.18) left his last start on Sept. 4 in the second inning with a right wrist contusion after being struck by a line drive.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (season debut) will make his first start since undergoing Tommy John reconstructive surgery. The two-time All-Star hasn't pitched in a major league game since July 28, 2018.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports