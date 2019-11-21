Reyna quits New York City for Austin expansion team in MLS

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna quit as sporting director of Major League Soccer's New York City team on Thursday to take the same job with the Austin expansion club that starts play in 2021.

He will report to Austin owner Anthony Precourt, who owned MLS's Columbus Crew from 2013-18. Josh Wolff, who played with Reyna on the national team, was hired as Austin's coach in July.

Reyna had been the most visible and stable figure for an NYC team owned by the parent company of English champion Manchester City. He was hired in 2013 as NYC's first employee. While the team has reached the playoffs in four straight seasons, it has not reached the championship game. It will be hiring its fourth coach, with Domènec Torrent out after this past season. There have been four president/CEOs.

Reyna had eight goals in 112 appearances for the U.S., playing at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups. His son Gio played for the U.S. at this year’s Under-17 World Cup and is a member of Borussia Dortmund’s under-19 team.

The NYC team said technical director David Lee has been promoted to sporting director. Lee was hired in 2014 as director of player recruitment and became technical director in 2017.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

