Retirement age? Super Bowl coaches just getting started MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 6:26 p.m.
1 of5 This combination of file photos shows Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians during NFL football games. There’s no retirement age in the NFL, and that’s a good thing for Super Bowl-bound Kansas City and Tampa Bay. Andy Reid and Bruce Arians are two of the league’s five oldest coaches. Reid is closing in on 63; Arians turned 68 last October. They have a combined 55 years of NFL experience and spent nearly another three decades working at the college level. File/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds the championship trophy after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Kansas City Chiefs players dump a box of confetti on head coach Andy Reid after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs head coach Bruce Arians on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
There’s no retirement age in the NFL, and that’s a good thing for Super Bowl-bound Kansas City and Tampa Bay.
Andy Reid and Bruce Arians are two of the league’s five oldest coaches. Reid is closing in on 63; Arians turned 68 last October. They have a combined 55 years of NFL experience and spent nearly another three decades working at the college level.