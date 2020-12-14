Resurgent Bills narrow in on 1st AFC East title since 1995 JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 5:03 p.m.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Beane could have easily stayed in Carolina, where he spent 19 years working his way up the Panthers’ front-office ranks, if only because it felt comfortable and safe.
Instead, he took the riskier option by gambling on himself in May 2017, and placing faith in the assurances made by owners Terry and Kim Pegula to accept the challenge of helping resuscitate a losing franchise.