Australian Open arrivals hit by 3 COVID-19 positive tests DENNIS PASSA, AP Sports Writer Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 7:43 a.m.
Three coronavirus cases have been detected among charter flights carrying tennis players, coaches and officials to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, health authorities and tournament organizers said Saturday.
A total of 47 players from the two affected flights — arriving from Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi — are now in a strictly enforced 14-day quarantine without the ability to leave their hotel rooms — even to practice. The Australian Open is scheduled to start Feb. 8.