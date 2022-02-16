Reinhart-Ekblad flurry lifts Panthers past Hurricanes in OT AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer Feb. 16, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, then Aaron Ekblad got free for a breakway goal just 16 seconds into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.
It was an abrupt turnaround in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two teams in terms of points percentage, as well as marking the Panthers' first game in more than two weeks due to the All-Star break.