Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 8:18 p.m.
1 of8 Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Penguins won 5-4. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot looks down after allowing the go-ahead goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Aaron Lavinsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped onto a stretcher after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Postseason experience can be a valuable asset in the NHL playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty, and they think it's going to help them moving forward in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers.
The reigning Stanley Cup champions let third-period leads slip away in two of the first three games against the Panthers, who won 6-5 in overtime Thursday night after falling behind 5-3 late in the second.