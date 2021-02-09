Redshirted rosters: No. 2 Baylor benefits from extra years STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 6:17 p.m.
1 of8 File-Baylor guard MaCio Teague, front left, scores past Kansas guard Marcus Garrett in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Teague and Davion Mitchell, two of the league’s best shooters, were part of a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak last season in their debuts as Baylor starters. Those former transfers had also gone through a redshirt season together. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File) Rod Aydelotte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 File-TCU guard RJ Nembhard (22) defends as Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives the ball past during a men's NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Mitchell and MaCio Teague, two of the league’s best shooters, were part of a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak last season in their debuts as Baylor starters. Those former transfers had also gone through a redshirt season together. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 File-Baylor head coach Scott Drew, top center, reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. “You get to spend the entire year helping your game get better without the outside pressure or having to worry about being ready for each and every game, so it’s truly one year of development,” Drew said of redshirts, for current players and Bears in the past decade who went on to play professionally. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Georgetown forward Chudier Bile (4) drives the basket against Creighton guard Mitch Ballock (24) and guard Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Wisconsin's guard D'Mitrik Trice goes to the basket as Illinois guards Trent Frazier (1) and Jacob Grandison defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Adam Flagler got to watch Baylor win a lot of games from the bench last season, and now are among six former redshirts playing every game for the undefeated, second-ranked Bears.
Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, two of the league’s best shooters, were part of a Big 12-record, 23-game winning streak last season in their debuts as Baylor starters. That was after those former transfers also went through a redshirt season together.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS