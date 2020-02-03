Red Bulls hired David Thelwell from Wolverhampton in England

Recommended Video:

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls have hired Kevin Thelwell from Wolverhampton as head of sport under general manager Marc de Grandpre.

The MLS team announced the hiring of the 46-year-old to the newly created position on Monday.

Thelwell will have oversight on all aspects of the sporting side of the club. Denis Hamlett, the sporting director, will remain in charge of day-to-day soccer operations but will report to Thelwell.

Thelwell was appointed sporting director of Wolves in 2016 after three years as head of football development and recruitment. Wolves went from England's third tier in 2013-14 to champion of the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18. They are eighth in the Premier League at roughly two-thirds through the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports