Record-setting sprinter, '68 Olympic activist Lee Evans dies May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 4:14 p.m.
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday. He was 74.
USA Track and Field confirmed Evans' death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans' family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week.