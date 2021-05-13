Ready, aim, duck: MLB pitchers living on the wild side DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 5:25 p.m.
1 of8 Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias reacts after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Baltimore. Will Newton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. Louis. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong gets hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New York Yankees' Luke Voit is hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays starter Luis Patino during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino looks toward New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, after he was hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay reliever Josh Fleming during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PHOENIX (AP) — The guys on the mound in Major League Baseball can have their pitches measured in a variety of ways, whether it's spin rate, speed or angle into the strike zone. The goal is simple: finding ways to hurl the baseball toward the plate as violently and unpredictably as possible.
That's resulting in a whole lot of pain for batters — literally.