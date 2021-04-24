Rays benefit from costly Biggio error, beat Blue Jays 5-3 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 10:18 p.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay broke an eighth-inning tie when Toronto third baseman Cavan Biggio let a grounder go between his legs, and the Rays went on to beat the Blue Jays 5-3 on Saturday night.
Jordan Romano (1-1), reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game, walked Brandon Lowe and Mike Brosseau to start the eighth. Manuel Margot hit a grounder that got past Biggio for an error, allowing Lowe to put the Rays ahead 4-3.