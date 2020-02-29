Rayman carries Colgate past Army 91-65

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman and Jordan Burns had double-doubles and Colgate rolled past Army 91-65 on Saturday to capture their first outright Patriot League title with a school record 14 wins.

Rayman scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Jordan Burns scored 11 points with 11 assists. Tucker Richardson added 18 points and Nelly Cummings 11 for the Raiders (23-8, 14-4).

Army (15-14, 10-8) also had two players with double doubles, Matt Wilson with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Tommy Funk with 13 points and 10 assists. Josh Caldwell added 14 points.

Richardson hit a 3-pointer to put Colgate on top for good, 26-25 and started a 10-0 that turned into a 19-5 surge to close the first half. The Raiders built on the 42-30 lead with a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half — they went 11 of 21 from distance (to finish 16 of 32) and shot 54.5% — to pull away.

Rayman had moved past Adonal Foyle for second in career points in the previous game and now has 1,799, putting him 76 behind Tucker Neale. Burns now has 402 assists, third on the career list.

Colgate, which set a record with 13 home wins, defeated Army 70-65 on Jan. 6. Both teams are home on Thursday in the conference quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Army against the No. 5 season and No. 1 seed Colgate against the No. 8 seed.

