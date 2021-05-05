Ray Miller, ex-manager and coach in Orioles HOF, dies at 76 May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 9:03 p.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1997 file photo, Ray Miller, the pitching coach for the Baltimore Orioles, smiles during a press conference at Camden Yards announcing him as the team's new manager in Baltimore. Former Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller, who spent 42 seasons in professional baseball and served as the pitching coach for three Cy Young award winners, has died, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was 76.
FILE - In this Friday, July 2, 1999 file photo, Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller, center, is ejected from the game by first base umpire Larry Barnett, left, as second base umpire Greg Kosc looks on during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in New York.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ray Miller, the former Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles manager who spent 42 years in professional baseball and served as the pitching coach for three Cy Young award winners, has died. He was 76.
The Twins said Miller died Tuesday night. No cause was announced.