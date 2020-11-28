Ravens-Steelers game in more doubt; 49ers banned by county

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, added six more players to the list.

Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — Baltimore is down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night.

Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also announced special teams coordinator Danny Smith will not coach on Tuesday due to what the team described as an “illness.” Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada will also be unavailable because he is ill.

The announcement came on the same day the Ravens put outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, right tackle D.J. Fluker, defensive lineman Broderick Washington and offensive lineman Will Holden on the COVID-19 list. Two others — defensive backs Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young — were on injured reserve before also joining the list Saturday.

The Ravens already had several starters on the list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

Ferguson has played every game this season at outside linebacker and Fluker was coming off three straight starts at right tackle.

The NFL has few options should the game need be further delayed. The league also moved Thursday night's matchup between Baltimore and Dallas to Dec. 7.

Elsewhere in the league, the San Francisco 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks. County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last for three weeks.

The 49ers have home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The team also practices at that site in the county.

“We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed,” the team said in a statement.

Also Saturday:

— Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, his backup Brett Rypien and practice squad member Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field and sent home over concerns about their contact with QB Jeff Driskel, who is infected with COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t addressed the situation publicly. The Broncos (4-6), who are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday, were working with the NFL to resolve the situation.

Denver had returned to work Saturday after canceling the previous two days of practice. In addition to Driskel, kick returner Deontae Spencer has tested positive.

— The Saints placed starting left tackle Terron Armstead on their COVID-19 list, leaving him ineligible for Sunday’s game at Denver.

— The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID-19 when Indianapolis hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner went on the COVID-19 list earlier this week and defensive end Denico Autry has not yet been activated after going on the list last week.

— The Las Vegas Raiders said running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons. He will miss the game at Atlanta. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will handle Wilson’s duties on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Raiders currently have three players on the COVID-19 list: running back Theo Riddick, tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.

AP Pro Football Writers Josh Dubow and Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.

