Ravens GM DeCosta initiates roster overhaul with key cuts DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 4:30 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, in this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo. DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox, the initial component of the highly successful placekicking trio that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - AFC long snapper Morgan Cox (46), of the Baltimore Ravens, waves to fans in the stands after the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC in Orlando, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2020, that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox, the initial component of the highly successful placekicking trio that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N,Y., in this Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, file photo. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2020, that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox, the initial component of the highly successful placekicking trio that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion.
After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox. The 34-year-old Cox was the initial component of a highly successful placekicking unit that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history.