Raptors set franchise scoring record, win 144-123 over Kings MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 12:41 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Toronto made 20 3-pointers and the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while winning for the second time this season, 144-123 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors (2-6) snap a three-game losing streak. Toronto’s only other win came on Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks.
