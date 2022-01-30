Rantanen has goal, assist, Avalanche beat Sabres 4-1

DENVER (AP) —

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 Sunday night for their 10th straight win.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which tied the second longest win streak in franchise history and matched Pittsburgh for the longest in the NHL this season. Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 1:03 left to play and Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves as the Avalanche got their 18th straight home win.

Colorado’s home winning streak is the fifth longest in NHL history. Detroit has the longest home winning streak in NHLhistory, taking 23 in a row from Nov. 5, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2012.

Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which has lost its last six meetings with the Avalanche. Dustin Tokarski had 32 saves.

Kadri’s goal at 11:15 of the second gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. Tokarski stopped a shot by Dylan Sikura but the rebound trickled away from the Buffalo goalie and Kadri put it in from up close.

Rantanen made it a two-goal advantage for the Avalanche by beating Tokarski with a power-play goal from the center of the right circle with just under seven minutes remaining in the period.

The Avalanche got on the board at 7:49 of the first. Rantanen dug out a loose puck from the corner and passed to the slot where Landeskog was positioned to tap the puck into the net. It was Landeskog’s 19th of the season and third in two games.

Cozens evened the score at 1-1 at 2:37 of the second.

NOTES: Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon remains sidelined with a concussion and facial fracture suffered last Wednesday against Boston. He’s not expected to return to action until at least mid-February, meaning he also will miss the All-Star game. Nashville D Roman Josi is slated to replace MacKinnon on the All-Star roster. ... The Avalanche and Sabres meet for the second and final time this season on Feb. 19 at Buffalo. ... Colorado is 15-0-1 since Jan. 1. ... Buffalo was 0 for 4 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Vegas on Tuesday night to finish a four-game trip.

Avalanche: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.