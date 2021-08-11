Rangers rally twice over Mariners, snap 14-game road skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton.

Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin (3-3) got the third out to send the game into extra innings.

With Jason Martin starting the 10th on second base, Kiner-Falefa singled off Erik Swanson (0-2) and Hernandez brought home Kiner-Falefa with his own single.

Haniger and Kyle Seager hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning to became the second pair of teammates with 25 homers apiece in the major leagues this season, joining Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien. Haniger tied a career high with his 26th homer in the fourth and Seager followed with his 25th, which gave him an RBI in 13 of the last 15 games.

The Mariners have lost five of six.

Jason Martin staked the Rangers to a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the first inning off starter Logan Gilbert. After the Mariners took a 2-1 lead, Jonah Heim scored from first base on D.J. Peters’ double in the fifth inning to make it 2-all. Haniger’s throw beat Heim to home plate by several feet, but catcher Tom Murphy couldn’t hold onto the ball.

Texas reliever Joe Barlow gave up a hit to lead off the eighth, but extended his scoreless innings streak to 10 2/3 innings over the last 12 games for the win. Opponents are 3 for 33 against him over that span.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement) will likely return to the starting rotation Friday against Oakland in Texas, manager Chris Woodward said. … LHP John King (left shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to appear in a Triple-A Round Rock rehab game Tuesday night, his first outing since going on the injured list July 7.

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) will pitch a three-inning rehab assignment this weekend, manager Scott Servais said. RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) is pitching off a mound, but not ready for a rehab assignment. ... 2020 Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis (right meniscus tear) will begin working out with his teammates during pregame warmups as he recovers from surgery. The center fielder could return by the end of the season, Servais said. … 2B/LF Shed Long Jr. visited with a specialist in Birmingham, Alabama, regarding a stress reaction in his injured right shin.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Recently acquired RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16) will make his first career start against the Mariners.

Mariners: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35) will make his first start in Seattle since being traded from Pittsburgh to Seattle.

