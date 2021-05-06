Imperfect 10: Rangers rally past extra-struggling Twins 4-3 DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 6:18 p.m.
1 of12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, goes through the celebration line after making a diving catch of a ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano to end the baseball game in 10 innings Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Minnesota Twins' pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, scores on a two-run single by Minnesota Twins' Willians Astudillo in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. At right is Twins' Max Kepler. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon, right, steals second base as the throws gets past Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Texas Rangers' pitcher Jordan Lyles throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas Rangers' pitcher Josh Sborz (66) throws in relief against the Minnesota Twins in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas Rangers' pitcher Taylor Hearn throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, center, goes through the celebration line after making a diving catch of a ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano to end a baseball game in 10 innings, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first nine innings for the Minnesota Twins haven't exactly been a blast. Their experience after that has been quite the exhausting experience.
“Based on the first month of this season? I'm starting to sour on it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of the speed-up-the-game rule started last season that puts a runner on second base to begin each extra inning.