Rams-Texans Stats
|L.A. Rams
|7
|0
|8
|7—22
|Houston
|7
|3
|0
|0—10
|First Quarter
Hou_J.Adams 5 pass from Webb (Fairbairn kick), 9:31.
La_Blanton 12 pass from Wolford (Zuerlein kick), 2:11.
|Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 39, 3:03.
|Third Quarter
La_Ju.Davis 4 run (Ju.Davis run), 4:31.
|Fourth Quarter
La_Webster 15 pass from Wolford (Miller kick), 14:10.
A_71,162.
___
|La
|Hou
|First downs
|23
|14
|Total Net Yards
|344
|259
|Rushes-yards
|31-119
|21-97
|Passing
|225
|162
|Punt Returns
|4-28
|4-20
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|2-43
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-37
|2-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-2
|23-35-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-22
|Punts
|5-45.8
|6-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-59
|8-71
|Time of Possession
|32:13
|27:47
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Ju.Davis 16-78, Colburn 9-31, Bra.Allen 2-9, Kelly 4-1. Houston, Webb 3-30, Ferguson 3-28, Higdon 8-25, Crockett 7-14.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Bra.Allen 12-17-2-120, Wolford 8-15-0-105. Houston, Webb 19-29-1-163, Ta'amu 4-6-1-21.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Hodge 5-76, Webster 4-38, Greene 2-22, Blanton 2-22, Proehl 2-13, Mundt 2-11, Lloyd 1-19, Ju.Davis 1-14, Brooker 1-10. Houston, J.Adams 5-36, Dixon 4-40, Hansen 3-41, J.Thomas 2-19, Higdon 2-16, Weah 2-12, Mitchell 2-8, T.Johnson 1-5, Crockett 1-4, Smith 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.