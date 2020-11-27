Ramirez leads No. 14 Arkansas women past Wake Forest 98-82

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 15 of her 22 points in the third quarter when No. 14 Arkansas took control en route to a 98-82 win over Wake Forest at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday.

Ramirez made all six of her shots, including three 3-pointersg when the Razorbacks (2-0) outscored the Demon Deacons (0-1) 37-18 in the third quarter to stretch a two-point halftime lead to 79-58. She scored the first eight points of the second half for Wake Forest with her second trey starting a 14-0 run to make the lead 61-42.

The lead was 21 entering the fourth quarter after the Razorbacks went 10 of 15 from the field, 5 of 7 behind the arc, and made 12 of 13 free throws.

Makayla Daniels added 18 for Arkansas, Chelsea Dungee had 17, Destiny Slocum 16, Erynn Barnum 12 and Taylah Thomas 11. The only two shots Ramirez missed were a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. She and Slocum knocked down four 3-pointers and Dungee was 10 of 11 from the foul line.

Gina Conti led the Demon Deacons with 23 points. Christina Morra added 14 and Alexandria Scruggs 13. Wake Forest had 19 turnovers that led to 26 points and only made 1 of 10 from distance in the second half.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

