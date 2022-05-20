Ramírez shakes off injury, leads Guardians past Tigers 6-1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
12
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and tripled a day after avoiding a serious injury when he fouled a ball off his leg, and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1 on Friday night.
Both teams were without their managers for the series opener. Detroit’s A.J. Hinch missed the game because he wasn't feeling well, though he tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard managed the team. Cleveland’s Terry Francona missed the game to have a minor surgical procedure and is expected back Saturday. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in.