Rally falls short in 56-55 loss to Greenwich

Wilton got the shot it wanted — the ball just didn’t cooperate.

Leah Martins’ 3-pointer went around the rim and out as time expired in Monday night’s 56-55 home loss to Greenwich.

“We got possession and called a timeout with 1.9 seconds left,” Wilton coach Fred Francello said. “The play we designed went exactly as planned and Leah got open. She had to hurry and she took an excellent shot, but it didn’t drop.”

The Warriors fell to 10-7 overall and 7-6 in the FCIAC with the loss. Entering the final three regular-season games, Wilton is in a three-way tie for the eighth and final playoff berth in the conference.

Greenwich led 47-37 entering the fourth quarter and pulled ahead by as many as 13 points before the Warriors began a spirited comeback in their Senior Night game.

“This team never quits,” Francello said. “Greenwich is a tough team — they are big inside and have a good perimeter game — so I was proud of how we kept coming back. We outscored them 18-9 in the fourth quarter and nearly rallied for the win.”

Standout freshman forward Mackenzie Nelson scored a game-high 21 points for Greenwich, which improved to 12-5 overall (10-4 FCIAC). Nelson provided clutch shooting from the foul line, converting eight of her 10 attempts.

Zoe Rappaport looks to make a pass during Wilton's game against Greenwich on Monday night.

“She’s a great player and I thought we did a pretty good job of controlling her,” Francello said about Nelson. “Ten of her points came at the foul line.”

Senior forward Julia Conforti added 11 points for Greenwich, including three 3-pointers.

“Conforti came through for them,” Francello said. “Those three 3-pointers were big.”

Ellie Copley led Wilton with 17 points. Martins contributed 16 points and Zoe Rappaport (Wilton’s lone senior) had 13 points.

Catherine Dineen added three points, and Riley Eaton, Katie Umphred, and Caitlin Greeff had two points apiece.