Raiders take Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with the 17th pick as they look to rebuild an offensive line that the team dismantled at the start of the league year.
The addition of Leatherwood on Thursday night gives coach Jon Gruden a possible starter at right tackle to replace Trent Brown, who was traded to New England last month for a 2022 draft pick. The Raiders also dealt away two more expensive veterans for mid-round draft picks by trading center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson as the team aimed to get younger and cheaper on the line.