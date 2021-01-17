Radford helps No. 20 Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 64-60 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 9:25 p.m.
Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) blocks a shot from Wake Forest guard Carter Whitt (35) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede (3) fouls Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson (4) on a three point-attempt as Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young looks during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest forward Ismael Massoud (25) shoots against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest guard Carter Whitt (35) shoots under defense from Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma (22) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Virginia Tech guard Tyrece Radford (23) shoots under defense from Wake Forest guard Jalen Johnson (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots over defense from Wake Forest forward Ismael Massoud (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech kept turning the ball over, failing to secure loose rebounds and struggling to get offense from its two best scorers.
Tyrece Radford and the rest of the 20th-ranked Hokies' supporting cast provided enough of a boost to offset that, including with some steady late-game play that kept them near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.