Quintero, Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Darwin Quintero led Minnesota United FC to a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake with a two-goal showing Sunday.

Albert Rusnak struck first for Real Salt Lake (14-12-4) in the 17th minute on a shot 19 yards out from the edge of the box. Quintero put Minnesota United FC (14-10-6) on the board in the 20th minute with a shot 11 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Kevin Molino.

Quintero gave Minnesota United FC a 2-1 advantage in the 51st minute on a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box. Ethan Finlay finished off the 3-1 victory for Minnesota United FC in the 83rd minute with a shot 17 yards out from the right side of the box, assisted by Romain Metanire.

Minnesota United FC outshot Real Salt Lake 18 to 13, with six shots on goal to five for Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United FC drew two corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and did not receive a card. Real Salt Lake drew four corner kicks, committed six fouls and was not carded.

Both teams next play Sunday. Minnesota United FC visits Portland and Real Salt Lake visits New England.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.